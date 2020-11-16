1/1
Elroy L. Miller
MIAMISBURG — Elroy L. Miller of Miamisburg, age 91, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center. He was born on October 21, 1929 to the late Earl and Elsie (Virgins) Miller in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elroy served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an active member of the Germantown Senior Center and the Dayton VA. He and his wife Shirley (Marenchin) Miller renovated many houses in Ohio, as well as Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they lived for 30 years. Elroy was most at home gardening, working outside, and helping others.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Shirley (Marenchin) Miller; daughters Lynn (Dayle) Miller Savage of Nashville, Tennessee and Annette (W. Hollis) Miller Weaver of Germantown; one grandchild; and his brother Robert E. Miller of Westlake, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his brother Earl Miller, Jr. and sister Betty Altmos.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home of West Milton.

Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
