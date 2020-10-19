1/1
Elsie Berg
TROY — Elsie Berg, age 91, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on March 7, 1929 in Conover to the late Homer and Lucille (Baker) Ceyler.

Elsie is survived by one daughter: Linda Shuman of Troy; two brothers: Lawrence "Mose" Ceyler and Richard Ceyler; four grandchildren: Doug Kerrigan, Nick Kerrigan, Todd Shuman and Tia Maurer; three great grandchildren: and sixteen nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Berg; one son: Michael Kerrigan; three brothers: Ralph, Horace and Michael; and seven sisters: Betty, Helen, Pat, Jenny, Dot, Bonnie and Gloria.

Elsie was a member of Lena Baptist Church. She had worked as a bookkeeper.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
