WEST MILTON — Emerson W. Hillman, Jr., Age 82, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born January 3, 1938, in Nicklesville, Virginia, to his parents Emerson W. Hillman, Sr. & Kate Elizabeth Salyer.

Junior worked as an iron worker for 44 years until his retirement on Aril 1, 1997. During his working career, he helped build the RFK Stadium, the Cape Canaveral launch site, dam projects in Appalachia, bridges in Michigan and worked on the Ervin J. Nutter Center.

He was a US Army veteran. He was a 3rd degree Master Mason with the Fincastle Masonic Lodge #33 F.&.AM in Dungannon, Virginia, and was an associate member of the West Milton Masonic Lodge #577 F.&A.M.

Junior was an avid vegatable gardener and spent many hours enjoying his garden. He was very proud of the the things he grew. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Hillman; brother Bill Hillman.

He will be missed and remembered by his daughter and son-in-law Jeanie & William Atchison; siblings Henry Hillman (Mildred), Peggy & James, Sr. Williams, Shirley & Barney Penley; nieces and nephews Michael, Brian, Mary, Randy, David, Sandy, Jimmy, Jr.

Private funeral services will be held. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Union Education Foundation.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
