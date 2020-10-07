1/1
Erica Johnson
1970 - 2020
PIQUA — Erica Johnson, age 49, of Piqua, passed away at 6:38 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit.

Erica was born in Piqua on October 13, 1970 to James Johnson, SR., and Sheila Sturms both of Piqua.

On June 3, 2015 in Indiana, Erica married Angela Johnson and she survives.

Erica is also survived by her children: Danielle and Ben Siefker, Delphos, OH; and Mike Sanders, Piqua; 1 sister: Jennifer Johnson, Piqua; 2 brothers: Jon Rochester, MI; and James Johnson, Piqua; 4 grandchildren: Nevaeh, Eden, Gabriel, and her beloved Weston; paternal grandmother: Patricia Johnson, Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great niece; and tons of friends, including special friends: Sheila Cantrell and Valerie Schaffer. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Howard and Mary Sturms; and paternal grandfather: James Johnson.

Erica graduated from Piqua High School in 1989. She worked for Industrial Spring Door, Piqua, until she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2015. Erica was an avid sports fan and she loved her bad ass dog, Lainey Sue.

A time to honor Erica's life will be held 2-5 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Erica's family would like to give a huge, "Thank You" to all of Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences can be expressed to the family www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
