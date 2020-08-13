FAIRBORN — Eugene E. "Gene" Reaver, age 83 of Fairborn, OH passed away, Tuesday, August, 11, 2020 at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek, OH.

Born October 28, 1936 in Miami County, OH to Cory and Nellie {Heffner} Reaver. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn "Peggy" Christian.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley {Hughes} Reaver, son, Brad Reaver, Kettering, OH, daughter, Jill Reaver Mast-Romatteo, Sarasota, FL, 6 grandchildren; Vanessa Moyer, Brandon (Bethany) Reaver, Bryan (Kelly) Reaver, Grant Mast-Romatteo, Cody Fisher, Luke Mast-Romatteo and 10 great grandchildren.

Gene was a 1954 graduate of Bethel High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Seabee (Construction Battalion). He retired from Harrison Radiator as a supervisor.

Gene was a member of the Community Greene Condo Association, Fairborn, OH, enjoyed antiquing and dearly loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant.

Funeral service 12 Noon, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Burial to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation 10:30 to 12 Noon prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Gene to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 or online at alz.org/Dayton.

