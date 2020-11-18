1/1
Eugene L. Shaneyfelt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Eugene L. Shaneyfelt, age 96, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1924 in Tipp City, Ohio to the late Earl Clifford and Emma Lucille (Smith) Shaneyfelt.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years: Joanna (May) Shaneyfelt; his children: Robin L.(Lin) Wong of Lewis Center, OH; and Mark J. (Sabina) Shaneyfelt of Powell, OH; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Howard Shaneyfelt and Claude Shaneyfelt.

Gene was a 1942 graduate of Troy High School and a 1950 graduate of Ohio University. He was a member of the US Marines, serving in WWII at Midway from 1943 – 1946. He was a member of the State of Ohio Professional Engineers. He retired in 1989 after 30 years of service as an electrical engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his life.

Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved