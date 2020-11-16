1/1
Eugene M. Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene M. Long, age 72, of Conover, passed away suddenly November 12, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1948 in Troy, Ohio to the late Gaylord and Edith (Schlotterbeck) Long.

Gene is survived by one daughter: Beth (Jamie) Casper of Wilmington, NC; one son: Jeff (Mandy) Long of Hamilton, OH; four grandchildren: Kendall and Morgan Casper, Ainsley and Makaylin Long; companion Leslie Schwartz; sisters: Anita Olson of Portland, OR. and Lenora (Roger) Bowen of Casstown; brothers: Norman (Becky) Long of Tipp City, Steven (Mary) Long of Piqua and Dennis (Kris) Long of Troy; sister-in-law: Janice Long of Tipp City.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife: Karen Kay (Knoop) Long, brother Kenneth Long and brother-in-law Gary Olson.

Gene was a 1966 graduate of Tipp City High school and a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and retired in 2011 from Earhart Petroleum after almost 30 years of service.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Ann Marie Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. Friends may call on family from 4-8PM Friday November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved