Eugene M. Long, age 72, of Conover, passed away suddenly November 12, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1948 in Troy, Ohio to the late Gaylord and Edith (Schlotterbeck) Long.

Gene is survived by one daughter: Beth (Jamie) Casper of Wilmington, NC; one son: Jeff (Mandy) Long of Hamilton, OH; four grandchildren: Kendall and Morgan Casper, Ainsley and Makaylin Long; companion Leslie Schwartz; sisters: Anita Olson of Portland, OR. and Lenora (Roger) Bowen of Casstown; brothers: Norman (Becky) Long of Tipp City, Steven (Mary) Long of Piqua and Dennis (Kris) Long of Troy; sister-in-law: Janice Long of Tipp City.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife: Karen Kay (Knoop) Long, brother Kenneth Long and brother-in-law Gary Olson.

Gene was a 1966 graduate of Tipp City High school and a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and retired in 2011 from Earhart Petroleum after almost 30 years of service.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Ann Marie Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. Friends may call on family from 4-8PM Friday November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity.