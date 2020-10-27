1/1
Evelyn F. Cain
TROY — Evelyn F. Cain, age 93 of Troy, OH passed away at Randall Residence, Tipp City, OH on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Born on October 25, 1927 in Waynesburg, OH to Peter and Mary {Furrati} Mangus.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Cain in 1980, daughter, Penny Cain Kelly, and brothers, George, William and Anthony Mangus.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Candy (Michael) Staddon, Troy, OH, grandchildren; Unites States Army Major, Bradley (Crystal) Staddon, Kansas , Gregory (Dana) Staddon, Louisiana and great granddaughters, Evelyn & Adaline Staddon also of Louisiana.

Evelyn was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post #586 in Tipp City, OH. She enjoyed reading and doting on her grandsons.

Private family services will be held later. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Donations may be made in loving memory of Evelyn to Day City Hospice; 8039 Washington Village Dr. Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
