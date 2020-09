PIQUA — Everett "Kookie" Booth, age 43, of Piqua, OH passed away at 4:45 AM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit, Troy.

A celebration of Kookie's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.