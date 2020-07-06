1/
Faith A. Snyder
TROY — Faith A. Snyder, age 50, of Troy, OH passed away on July 4, 2020 at the Grandview Medical Center, Dayton, OH.

She was born on September 12, 1969 in Troy, OH.

Faith is survived by her mother: Barbara; daughter: Andrea; grandson: Bradly; siblings: Joy, Charity and Dwight; nephews and nieces: Timmy, Starri, Daniel, Jacob, Davin and Hallie as well as great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Faith was a 1987 graduate of Troy High School. She attended Lifeway Baptist Church of Tipp City and also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Tipp City. She was employed with Herron's Sub Assembly and Packaging Company.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at LifeWay Baptist Church, Tipp City, with Pastor Wil Brown officiation. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following service at Tipp City Eagles Aerie 2201, 202 E. Main Street, Tipp City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
