Flora Chaffins
TIPP CITY — Flora Chaffins, age 90 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Koester Pavilion, Troy, OH.

Born August 9, 1930 in Little Leatherwood, KY to Jonnie L. and Edna {Morris} Adkins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clive Chaffins, and brothers, Clyde, Oscar, Randy & David Adkins.

Flora is survived by her daughter, Terri (Tony) Becker, Tipp City, OH, son, Ed (Belinda) Chaffins, Tipp City, OH, brothers, Jack (Dean) Adkins, Tipp City, OH, George (Jenny) Adkins, Tipp City, OH, Doug (Carolyn) Adkins, Florida, grandchildren, Carrie Chaffins (Sean Weston), Luke Becker (Micki Hayes) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Flora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #586, Tipp City. She enjoyed going to the post for lunch and fishing in Canada. Flora was known as "Everybody's Mom" and "Grandma Flo".

Graveside service 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Donations may be made in loving memory of Flora to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or to the Alzheimer's Association 31 Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
