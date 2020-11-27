SPRINGFIELD—Forest "Bud" Edward Warner, age 73, of Springfield, OH, formerly of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his sister's home. He was born on October 27, 1947 in Piqua, OH to the late Forest C. and Mary (Collins) Warner.

He is survived by his sisters, Loretta (David) Grinnell of Gardner, KS, Shirley (Roger) Swank of Springfield, OH, and Christina Lee of Piqua, OH; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, God families, and beloved friends.

Forest grew up in Troy and attended Troy Schools. He joined the U.S. Army in 1965, serving 3 tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with the gold oak leaf for heroism in Vietnam. He was a over the road truck driver for over 30 years and most recently driving for Springfield Cartage. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1- 2 PM. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com