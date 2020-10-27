1/
Franklin A. "Frank" Kesler
PIQUA — Franklin "Frank" A. Kesler, age 65, died October 25, 2020 at his home in Piqua.

He was born September 4, 1955 in Piqua to the late Junior & Helen (Kesler) Swartz; worked at Con-Agra in Sidney; & was a member of Greenville Worship Center.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Swartz; brother-in-law, Ronnie Krister; & 2 granddaughters.

Frank is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Doris J. (Miller) Kesler; 2 sons, Franklin Leroy (Belinda) Kesler of Piqua & Robert (Samantha) Kesler of Washington Court House; 2 daughters, Vickie Kesler of Springfield, MO & Mildred Kesler of Circleville; step-daughter, Tracy Downing of Washington Court House; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bill (Teri) Swartz of Greenville & Albert Swartz of Piqua; 3 sisters, Mary Krister of Greenville, Rosie (Jim) Hobbs of IN, Nancy (Jay) Birt of Piqua; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service to be held Friday, October 30 at 2 pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Rick Tenson officiating. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Worship Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
