HOUSTON, Texas — Freelin Bennett (Bud) Ramey passed away at his home in Houston,Texas surrounded by his son Randy Ramey and daughter Patty Ramey Kuhary, on June 28, 2020 after a decade-long battle with multiple myeloma.

In 2018 he was proceeded in death by his beloved wifte of 62 years, Sharon Lee Shepherd Ramey.

Bud was born in Feds Creek, Kentucky to Ersel Warren Ramey and Mary Cavins Ramey. He entered the Air Force after high school, where he met Sharon in Minnesota. He moved his family to Troy, Ohio in 1962 when transferred to a job with Hobart.

After raising his family and enjoying a successful career, he and Sharon moved to Houston, Texas in 1983 where they established Diamond Car Wash with their son, Randy.

A lifelong sports fan, traveler, and devoted family man, he leaves behind 5 siblings, 2 children, 5 grandsons, and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will take place in Troy, Ohio, June 2021 near what would have been Bud and Sharon's 65th wedding anniversary, where their ashes will be laid to rest, side-by-side, together forever as they had requested."