1/
Freelin Bennett (Bud) Ramey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freelin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOUSTON, Texas — Freelin Bennett (Bud) Ramey passed away at his home in Houston,Texas surrounded by his son Randy Ramey and daughter Patty Ramey Kuhary, on June 28, 2020 after a decade-long battle with multiple myeloma.

In 2018 he was proceeded in death by his beloved wifte of 62 years, Sharon Lee Shepherd Ramey.

Bud was born in Feds Creek, Kentucky to Ersel Warren Ramey and Mary Cavins Ramey. He entered the Air Force after high school, where he met Sharon in Minnesota. He moved his family to Troy, Ohio in 1962 when transferred to a job with Hobart.

After raising his family and enjoying a successful career, he and Sharon moved to Houston, Texas in 1983 where they established Diamond Car Wash with their son, Randy.

A lifelong sports fan, traveler, and devoted family man, he leaves behind 5 siblings, 2 children, 5 grandsons, and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will take place in Troy, Ohio, June 2021 near what would have been Bud and Sharon's 65th wedding anniversary, where their ashes will be laid to rest, side-by-side, together forever as they had requested."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved