TROY — Garry Leroy Brown, 77, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Troy to the late Philip R. and Donna (Agne) Brown.

Garry is survived by his wife of almost 54 years: Anita L. (Pickering) Brown; one daughter: Kristin (Derick) Bendickson of Troy; grandchildren: Kolin Bendickson of Columbus, Katrina "Katie" Bendickson of Euclid and Ethin Bendickson of Troy; sister: Linda (Jim) Helgert of Kings Mills; brother: Rex Brown (Julie Peterson) of Troy; and brothers- and sisters-in-law: Clarence and Susan Smith of Piqua; Fred and Amy Walker Pickering and Sherry Pickering of Troy; and Rita Pickering and Mario Barraza of Pleasant Hill. He is also survived by numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Andrea Beth Brown.

Garry was a member of Newton High School's Class of 1961. He retired from Ray's Tune-up in Troy after working for 49 years alongside his father Phil and brother-in-law Fred.

He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1990 after 26 years of service with the 178th Tactical Fighter Group of the Ohio Air National Guard, Springfield. He was a 49-year member of the Troy Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.

Garry was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Covington, where private family services will be held with Pastor Ipyana Mwakabonga officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Lions Charities, P. O. Box 355, Troy, OH 45373, or to one's charity of choice. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com