Gary Lee "Ken Ryan" McKenzie
NORTH HAMPTON — Gary Lee McKenzie AKA "Ken Ryan", 73, of North Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Gary was born April 9, 1947 in Paintsville, KY to James and Oneida (Puckett) McKenzie.

He moved to Ohio at the age of 15.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Rod.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years – Ruth (the love of his life), son Randy and Aunt Betty Puckett plus many cousins and friends.

Gary graduated from Mechanicsburg High School with the great class of '65. Also attended Clark State and Wittenberg Univ.

He worked 16 years at Robbins and Myers and 27 years for ITW in Troy, Ohio retiring in 2011. Since 1980 Mr. McKenzie also had a career in broadcasting under the name of Ken Ryan with 16 years on radio including stints at WIZE and WBLY in Springfield.

Ken and Ruth formed "Ryan Productions Entertainment Service" and hosted national car shows around the country (including the legendary "James Dean Run") as well as local shows. They have worked with some of the classic oldies groups. The last 20 years has seen them involved in "Trivia Shows" at clubs and lounges in Springfield, Troy, and other cities.

To the players and teams who have played thru the years, kudos to your fun and competitiveness. You kept it challenging. Ken always said his chief goal in trivia was to "entertain, educate and inform" and if I did that I did a good job. To all his friends under Gary and Ken – and most of all my wife, Ruth and son, Randy, Thanks for a fun life.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services to follow with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove, Mechanicsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Hampton Fire Department and EMT's, 8440 Troy Road, North Hampton, Ohio 45349.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Godspeed, Ken Ryan. Thanks for all the years of fun at Station One during the late '90s + early 2000s :) Your Wednesday night trivia was a can't-miss weekly event and a foundational experience for so many friendships (and even marriages). Cheers + THANK YOU to Ken, and deepest sympathies to Ruth and all his family and friends. He truly was one of a kind :) All our best, Ben Dover & The Jellyfingers
Mark
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed trivia with Ken for many years. He will be missed.

With Deepest Sympathy,

Misty Graves

With Deepest Sympathy,
Misty Graves
Misty Graves
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ken. Always enjoyed the trivia with he and Ruth at the Buckeye Club. Prayers for Ruth and the family for peace and comfort.

Dian Holland
Dian Holland
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
Gary has been a friend since high school. A very upbeat person

John Detrick
John Detrick
Friend
August 28, 2020
Ruth and Randy you both have my deepest sympathy during this time. I remember the good times of going and watching you two do your thing. Sending you both prayers and hugs

Frankie

Frankie VanDyke

Frankie
Frankie VanDyke
Friend
