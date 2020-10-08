GRAYLING, Mich. — Mr. Gene Raymond Schneider, 85 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City with his loving wife at his side on October 3, 2020.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on March 17, 1935 to John and Elsie (Meeks) Schneider and was raised in Piqua. Formerly of Troy, Michigan he has resided in Grayling for the last 16 years.

He married his wife, Linda (Noell) Schneider on November 7, 2003 and together the couple celebrated 16 years of marriage before his passing. Gene served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was an outdoorsman and loved working outside with trees and was grateful for living in the woods.

He used to enjoy hunting, especially for geese and loved to fly fish. Most importantly, he valued his time spent with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Linda Schneider of Grayling; sons, Steve (Rise) Schneider of Lewis Center, Ohio; Grant (Lucy Li) Schneider of Fenton; stepchildren, Geoffrey (Susan) Boyer of Lapeer; Steve (Anna) Boyer of Clarksburg, Maryland; Julia (Jeff) Mckinnon of McMinnville, Tennessee; Sheryl (Tom) Laird of Lowell; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Schneider.

In accordance with Gene's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to remember him privately at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home.

