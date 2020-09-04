1/1
GeNell Ann Jay
SIDNEY — GeNell Ann Jay, 58, of Sidney, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

GeNell was born August 30, 1962 in Piqua to the late Glenn M. and Vernia G. (Conley) Jay. She will now be with her parents and beloved boyfriend Ed Kauffman, grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that have gone before her.

She will be sadly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Glenita G. and Gale E. Sillman of Piqua; nieces, Julie Sillman, Megan (Justin) Amburn, Erin (Chris) Grubb; and nephew Matthew J. Sillman; great-nephews, Jayden Hall, Spencer and Samuel Amburn; and great-niece, Johanna Martin; along with many cousins and friends.

She attended Riverside School from age 3 until age 21, when she started working at RT Industries. While in school she played basketball which she loved, was a cheerleader and competed in Special Olympics. As an adult she bowled with the Strikes and Spares bowling league, performed in Bell Choir, attended events with The Arc of Ohio/Miami County and enjoyed going to Johnston Farm and riding the General Harrison Boat with Ed and his mother Rosemary Saunders.

She loved church and especially the Christian Soldiers group at Ginghamsburg Church, Christian Music like the Gaithers, Country Music, and just being with Eddie, family and friends. She never met a stranger, and would always say "You my friend" with a smile and usually a hug as well.

A service to honor her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Highland Cemetery in Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502, Troy Ohio 45373 or to The Arc of Ohio/Miami County 405 Public Square, Suite 362, Troy Ohio 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
September 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jenna Newman
Friend
