WEST MILTON— George McLaughlin, age 85, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM.