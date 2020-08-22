1/1
Gerald Dean Gray
TROY — Gerald Dean Gray, age 63 of Troy, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born November 3, 1956 in Manchester, KY to the late Jordan and Dora (Sizemore) Gray.

Gerald is survived by his wife Quada (Jackson) Gray; daughters Lindsey Mitchell of Piqua and Andrea Stine of Anna; grandchildren Tyler, Courtney, Shawna, Destiny, Bryce, and Payton; great-grandchildren Carter, Ava, and Camden; brothers Roy Gray, Henderson Gray, Willard Gray, and JD Gray; sisters Nora Leaver and Florence Harless; as well as nephews Donnie, Scott, and Brian Gray.

He was preceded in death by daughter Bridget Sizemore; brothers Don, Virgil, and Blackburn and sister Nancy.

Gerald was the proud owner of Gray's Tree Service in Troy for 25 years and loved serving his community. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. He was an expert outdoorsman and tree enthusiast who loved to point out the different varieties of trees to everyone.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Toy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-1:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Honeycreek Cemetery, Christiansburg. Please wear a mask if you are able.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
