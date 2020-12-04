1/1
Gladys Catherine Steinke
1926 - 2020
PIQUA — Gladys Catherine Steinke, age 94, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:50 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab. She was born on September 24, 1926 in Piqua, OH to the late Frank and Elsie (Putterbaugh) Kolker.

On June 24, 1946 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, OH, she married Donald H. Steinke. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1979.

Gladys is survived by one son: Lawrence "Larry" Steinke, Piqua, OH; two daughters and son-in-law: Diana and Gene Tilton, Piqua; and Linda Henderson, Piqua, OH; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son: Ronald "Ron" C. Steinke; one sister: Margaret Saunders; one brother, Bill Kolker; two sons-in-law: Gary Henderson and Bill Powell; and her daughter-in-law: Anita Steinke

Gladys was a member of B. P. O. E #523, Ladies of Piqua Loyal Order of the Moose #1067 and Eagles #614 Auxiliary. She was a seamstress at Allen-A in Piqua, OH, Piqua Daily Call, and Stolle Corporation, Sidney, OH.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 3-5 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
