PIQUA — Glen L. Foutz, age 69, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

Glen was born on November 27, 1950 in Dayton, OH to Harry and Betty (Link) Foutz.

He married Janet (Greve) Foutz on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1972 at St. Lawrence Church - Rhine, Botkins, OH and she survives.

Glen is also survived by his children: Justin Foutz, Covington; Maria and Jason Lowe, Columbus; and Liz Foutz and Jen Thompson, Phoenix, AZ; four brothers: Fred Foutz, Peoria, IL; Steve Foutz, Fairborn; Keith Foutz, Greenville; and James Foutz, Greenville; one sister: Mrs. Sheryl West, New Paris, OH; and 6 grandchildren: Maxwell, Taylor, Amelia, Lucy, Colton, and Winston. Glen is now reunited with Kosar The Wonder Dog in Heaven.

Glen graduated from Greenville High School in 1969 and Clark State Paramedical School.

He was employed at Salem Auto Livery in Dayton since 1982, and proudly served in the United States Army. Glen also served in the Honor Guard in the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad for many years.

Glen was a member of St. Theresa of the Infant of Jesus Catholic Church in Covington, OH. He is a former President of The Miami Valley Browns Backers and First Vice President of Knights of St. John. Glen was also a member of Ohio Street Machiners, Browns Fans World Wide Network, and World-Wide Browns Backers Association.

Glen was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes Fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Infant of Jesus Catholic Church, Covington, with Rev. Fr. James Duell as celebrant. Family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, PO Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356 or A Special Wish Foundation – 741 Valley St. Dayton, OH 45404.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.