BRADFORD — Glenna R. Penny, age 98 of Bradford, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community.

Glenna was born September 18, 1921 to the (late) Leander and Mary (Wagner) Roeth; a graduate of Newton High School; retired from Bradford Awards; a member of the Greenville Creek Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in Sept. 2000; sister, Mary Catherine (Clifford) Brumbaugh; and brother, James "Bud" Roeth.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda (Charles) Petty of Bradford; son, Robert (Ethel) Penny of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Jodi Petty of Piqua, Jenny (Mike) Williams of Bradford, Bobby (Renee) Penny of Friendswood, TX, and Valerie (Jason) Netherton of Louisville, KY; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Glenna will be remembered for her love of quilting along with her giving heart. Over the years she along with the "4 Squares" donated over 4,000 quilts to the kids at Children's Hospital of Dayton. Many people will remember her for her gift of a quilt over the years as well as the lap quilts made for the residents of the Brethren Retirement Community where she resided the past 7 years.

Graveside services to be held at the convenience of the family at Harris Creek Cemetery with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made the State of the Heart Care (Hospice), 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or Greenville Creek Christian Church (Stained Glass Window Fund), 5110 N. Buckneck Rd, Bradford, OH 45308.

