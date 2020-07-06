FLETCHER — Gwendolyn Eleanora Manning, age 96, of Fletcher passed away in her residence on July 4, 2020.

Born on December 10, 1923 in Piqua, Ohio, Gwen was the only child of Robert and Jeanette (Hobbs) Teach.

She married Ralph Manning on October 5, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 16, 1994. Four daughters survive her: Diana (Tom) Wiltheiss of Fletcher, Martha Manning Terrell of Fletcher, Marianne Etter of Covington, and Joan Manning of Fletcher.

She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Betsy (Steve) Landes, Angie (Wayne) Leiss, Cindy (Luke) Voth, Dwight (Gina) Wiltheiss, Grace Meyer, and Ross and Paul Etter; and twenty-two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Etter.

Gwen was a 1941 graduate of Piqua Central and a member of Piqua Baptist Church. She was a homemaker: she enjoyed spending time in her yard, mowing, gardening and planting flowers, and sewing clothes for the grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.