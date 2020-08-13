BREWER, Maine — The Reverend Harold Dwight Grove passed away on February 11, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor, Maine.

He was born in Troy, Ohio, on December 29, 1931, to Benjamin and Ruth (Brinkman) Grove, the youngest of five brothers: Emory, James, Glenn, and his twin, Dale.

He graduated from Newton High School in Pleasant Hill in 1950. In 1952, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and married his high school sweetheart, Roberta J. Beekman. Following basic training, he was sent to Korea. Harold was awarded a Purple Heart and a Commendation Medal for meritorious service. When the war ended he returned home and began working for the U.S. Postal Service shortly thereafter.

In 1966, Harold and his family moved to Maine where he studied at Bangor Theological Seminary (BTS) and the University of Maine (UM). Graduating from UM with a B.A. in Elementary Education, Harold was initiated as a member of Kappa Delta Pi. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from BTS and was ordained to Christian ministry on June 17, 1973.

During 40 years as a pastor, Harold served United Church of Christ and Congregational churches in Maine, Florida, and Massachusetts.

While serving as a part-time minister in the mid-70s, Harold was also a full-time tutor at Holbrook Middle School in East Holden, Maine. He served on the Searsport (Maine) District School Board for many years. Harold enjoyed gardening, reading, needlepoint, cutting firewood, and making peanut brittle. He rarely missed a Red Sox game, and, with Roberta, enthusiastically attended grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sports events.

Harold is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Roberta of Brewer, Maine; daughter Susan (Robert) Grove-Markwood of Warren, Rhode Island; son Harold Brian (Valerie) Grove of Frankfort, Maine; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Phyllis Grove, many nieces and nephews.

A family graveside memorial service with military honors was held on August 6, 2020 at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. Messages, photos, and stories may be shared with Harold's family at www.forevermissed.com.

A video of the service is available on the site.