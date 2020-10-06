1/1
Harold L. Randles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Harold L. Randles, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Koester Pavilion.

He was born August 22, 1932 in Keene to the late George and Wilma (Porter) Randles.

He married Geneva Ganger June 29, 1957 in Miami County and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Steven Randles of Piqua; a daughter, Vicki (Tim) Wolfe of Springfield; two grandchildren, Christine Walters, Matthew Wolfe; and two great granddaughters, Michelle Walters and Morgan Wolfe.

Mr. Randles attended Piqua Central High School. He served proudly in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1952 to 1955. He worked as a handyman for 40 years at Andy's Garden from which he retired. He enjoyed spending time with the antique car club as well as his family. He will be deeply missed.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider offering memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved