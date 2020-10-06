PIQUA — Harold L. Randles, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Koester Pavilion.

He was born August 22, 1932 in Keene to the late George and Wilma (Porter) Randles.

He married Geneva Ganger June 29, 1957 in Miami County and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Steven Randles of Piqua; a daughter, Vicki (Tim) Wolfe of Springfield; two grandchildren, Christine Walters, Matthew Wolfe; and two great granddaughters, Michelle Walters and Morgan Wolfe.

Mr. Randles attended Piqua Central High School. He served proudly in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1952 to 1955. He worked as a handyman for 40 years at Andy's Garden from which he retired. He enjoyed spending time with the antique car club as well as his family. He will be deeply missed.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider offering memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

