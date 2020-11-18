1/1
Harold Larene "Bump" Avey
TROY—Harold Larene "Bump" Avey, age 84 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. He was born March 26, 1936 in Tontogany, OH to the late Harold M. and Anna Marie (Sipes) Avey.

Harold is survived by his wife Sandra S. (Francis) Avey; sons Gordon L. (Jacci) Avey and Gregory L. (Stephanie) Avey, both of Troy; daughter Sherri L. (Jim) Meyer and granddaughter Riley M. Williams, both of Tipp City; sister Marilyn Jeffers of Troy; sisters-in-law, Sue Avey of Troy and Nikki (Art) Ross.

He was preceded in death by brothers, William Avey and Robert Avey; and sister Joy Cottrell.

Harold was a proud US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean conflict, and a 1956 graduate of Troy High School. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and Troy Senior Citizens.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Rich Baker officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00- 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy with a military honors service by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
