Harry Melvin "Mel" Funderburg
1924 - 2020
NEW CARLISLE — Harry "Mel" Melvin Funderburg, 95, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born October 27, 1924 in Miami County the son of the late Harry & Myrtle Funderburg.

He retired from Amerigas and his lawnmower repair business.

Mel was a WWII Army veteran and received a Purple Heart.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wilda Funderburg (Biser); children, Linda (John) Christensen, Chris (Sandy) Funderburg; grandchildren, Janet Funderburg, Cindy (Marc) Sharpnack; great grandchildren, Naomi, Nolan, Noah & Nia; brother, Phil (Sondi) Funderburg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Fae Allender & brothers & sisters in law.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
