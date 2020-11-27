1/1
Helen Bernadine Blackburn
WEST MILTON—Helen Bernadine Blackburn, age 93, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born October 11, 1927, in Union Township, Ohio, to her parents Herbert R. & Nellie (Klepinger) Dohner.

She graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1945 and graduated from Miami Jacobs Business College in 1948. She worked at Brumbaugh, Corwin & McDonnell, at Logan & Davis, and retired from Shipman, Dixon, & Livingston as a legal secretary. She was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, quilting, family, basketball, baseball, and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph E. Blackburn in 1996 and her parents. She will be missed and remembered by her children Robert Dean & Debra Blackburn of West Milton, Thomas Alan Blackburn & Kim Cole of Columbus, Mark Joseph Blackburn & Donna Smith of Laura, Marna Jeanne & Mark Weaver of West Milton; grandchildren Joe (Leah) Blackburn West Milton, Daniel (Lauren) Blackburn of Englewood, Kellsey (Cory) Roberts of Belfield, North Dakota, Joshua (Jessica) Weaver of Savanna, Georgia, Christian (Josie Gilbert) Weaver of New Lebanon, Anabelle (Drew) Tedder of Carrollton, Georgia, Noelle Carpenter of Dayton ; great grandchildren Sophia & Stella Blackburn, Piper Roberts, Jo Lee & Killian Weaver, AJ Weaver, Jackson Shiver, Oliver Tedder, Max Tedder; brother W. Dean Dohner of Dayton.

A private service will be held with Pastor Pam Hitchcock officiating. Interment at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam United Methodist Church, 12 S. Main Street, Potsdam, Ohio 45361. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
