PIQUA—Helen E. Dooley, age 68, of Piqua, passed away at 1:31 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kettering Health Network Piqua. She was born in Piqua on June 9, 1952 to the late Vernon and Glenna (Grow) Stonerock. On June 25, 1988 in Marion, OH, she married Joseph Dooley. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2008.

Helen is survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Don and Gloria Stonerock, Piqua; and two sisters and brothers-in-law: Donna and Jeff Peltier, Piqua; Marsha and Mark Carey, Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen graduated from Bradford High School. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church, Piqua. Helen worked for Alpha & Omega Cleaning Services, Springhill Nurseries for 10 years and at Springmeade in various jobs.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Pastor officiating Dr. Keith Gebhart. Burial will follow at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford, OH. The family will receive friends 12 -1 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

