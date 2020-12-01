PIQUA—Helen I. Cuff, 99, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Piqua Health & Rehab. She was born October 28, 1921 in Los Angeles, California to the late Arthur W. and Caroline M. (Gibson) Archer. She married Thomas S. Cuff August 29, 1942 in Los Angeles, California; he preceded her in death October 11, 1981.

Survivors include her friends and caretakers, Jeff & Sarah Keels of Piqua; her neighbors who she cared for deeply; two godsons,; two goddaughters; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by five siblings, William, who died in World War II, Inez, Mary, Beatrice and Yvette.

Mrs. Cuff was a 1941 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Bernice's Beauty School. She was a past member of the Cyrene A.M.E. Church for many years and sat on their Board of Directors. She was the proud owner and operator of Cuff's Beauty Shop. She was a member of Alpha Chi Pi Omega and served on their Board of Directors. She was a member of the American Legion Unit #217 Ladies Auxiliary, the Bronzette's, Woman Democrats, and was active with P.R.O.D. and served as past Treasurer. Additionally, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, traveling and frequenting casinos. She also was a talented wine maker and would share her talents by giving away bottles to her many friends. In keeping with Helen's request, she wished to share her own words, "I have lived a long and beautiful life in God's hands and wish you all to do the same, because it is so great! Even when you are down and lonely, He is with you."

A service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the P.R.O.D Scholarship, c/o Larry Hamilton, 1104 Maplewood Dr. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.