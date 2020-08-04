1/1
Helen M. Taylor
PIQUA — Helen M. Taylor, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020 in her residence. She was born December 4, 1931 in Piqua to the late Dewey and Ella (Stubbs) Poling. She married Donald Behm who preceded her in death and Franklin "Red" Taylor who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Groves; three sons, Craig Behm, Mark Behm, Ray (Jessie) Behm; many grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Hayes and Delores Berryhill.

Helen retired from Walmart following twenty-seven years of employment. She enjoyed puzzles and visiting casino's.

Private services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
