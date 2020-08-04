PIQUA — Helen M. Taylor, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Monday August 3, 2020 in her residence. She was born December 4, 1931 in Piqua to the late Dewey and Ella (Stubbs) Poling. She married Donald Behm who preceded her in death and Franklin "Red" Taylor who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Groves; three sons, Craig Behm, Mark Behm, Ray (Jessie) Behm; many grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Hayes and Delores Berryhill.

Helen retired from Walmart following twenty-seven years of employment. She enjoyed puzzles and visiting casino's.

Private services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to one's favorite charity.

