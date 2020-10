GREEVILLE — Herbert Lloyd Sease, age 97, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Brethren's Retirement Community in Greenville.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, October 13 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM.