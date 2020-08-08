LAURA — Ida Wilmadeen Netzley, age 98, of Laura, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 19, 1922 to the late Russel & Inez (Baker) Hunt in Laura, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Harry Leo Netzley; daughter Yola Von Johnson and siblings Lowell Hunt, Laveta Rike, Bevlah Zeller, Wanda Johnson, and Luella Hunt.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Allen (Linda) Netzley and Rena (Steve) Overholser; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Wilmadeen was a lifelong and faithful member of Laura Christian Church and loved fishing, mushroom hunting especially in Michigan. She was especially good at furniture refinishing and enjoyed many hours making old things beautiful.

She loved spending time with people and especially with her family. Wilmadeen loved cooking for others which was her gift to them and she truly enjoyed it. She was a one of a kind and will be greatly missed and our family has been blessed to have had the many years of her life with her.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Wilmadeen may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.