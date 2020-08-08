1/
Ida Wilmadeen Netzley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA — Ida Wilmadeen Netzley, age 98, of Laura, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 19, 1922 to the late Russel & Inez (Baker) Hunt in Laura, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Harry Leo Netzley; daughter Yola Von Johnson and siblings Lowell Hunt, Laveta Rike, Bevlah Zeller, Wanda Johnson, and Luella Hunt.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Allen (Linda) Netzley and Rena (Steve) Overholser; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Wilmadeen was a lifelong and faithful member of Laura Christian Church and loved fishing, mushroom hunting especially in Michigan. She was especially good at furniture refinishing and enjoyed many hours making old things beautiful.

She loved spending time with people and especially with her family. Wilmadeen loved cooking for others which was her gift to them and she truly enjoyed it. She was a one of a kind and will be greatly missed and our family has been blessed to have had the many years of her life with her.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Wilmadeen may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved