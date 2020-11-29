1/1
J. Colleen Fry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA—J. Colleen Fry, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 6:48 a.m. Saturday November 28, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy. She was born December 24, 1933 in Miami County to Marion W. Cron who died in 1952, and Edna A. (Kiser) Cron who died in 1976.

Survivors include three children, April (Dave) Vosler, Julie (Joe) Adams, Edward (Cathy) Fry all of Piqua; her former husband, Lloyd (Teri) Fry of Piqua; six grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Vosler, Ryan Vosler, Farrah (Ross) Ettlin, John (Felicia) Fry, Ben (Krystal) Fry, Brandon Adams; and three great grandchildren, Charlie Vosler, Jake Vosler, Aspen Fry. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Jones in 1981.

Mrs. Fry was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired from the Piqua Elder-Beerman Store as an Associate in 2009. She was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and took pride in her yard work. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A private service for her family to honor her life will at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved