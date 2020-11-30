CASSTOWN—Jackie Lee Welbaum, age 83 of Casstown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born June 7, 1937 in Gettysburg, OH to the late Howard and Rozella (Macy) Welbaum.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Audrey (Wilhelm) Welbaum, and son Kelly Welbaum, who both passed in 2009, as well as siblings Richard, Harold, Jimmy, Donald, and Gerald Welbaum, Betty Ashman, Lova Miller, Velma "Squirt" Meek, Thelma Cannon, Margie Cochran, and Patty Huerta.

Those left to cherish his memory include son Joel Welbaum (Vicky) of Covington and daughter Wendy Adams (John Lusk) of Troy; sisters Doris Wilhelm of West Milton and Hope Fry of Troy; as well as grandchildren Jess, Chad, and Jackie Welbaum, Devin, Lee, and Ashlyn Adams, and Jessica Lauber; and great-grandchildren Ivy and Braelyn Lemasters.

Jack was a trustee and bartender at the Redman Lodge #222 in Troy for over 30 years. He was also a member of Haymakers #222 1/2, Troy, Troy Eagles #971, AmVets Post #88, Troy, VFW Post 5436, Troy, Troy Fish and Game, and a member of the former Country Music Association of Miami County. Jack was a coin and bottle collector and enjoyed metal detecting. He loved to fish and garden and play the harmonica. He was a lover of country and bluegrass music. Jack worked at Hobart Brothers in Troy for many years and retired with ITW in 1999. He also worked for Burton's Nursery in Casstown.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Gilbert Welbaum officiating. Friends and family may call to the funeral home Wednesday, December 2 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. Interment to follow funeral service in Casstown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left at https://www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com