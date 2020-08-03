1/1
Jackie Marvelene Thompson
TROY — Jackie Marvelene Thompson, age 81 of Troy, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was born September 20, 1938 in Leatherwood, KY to the late Fitzu and Mable (Fultz) Blanton.

Jackie is survived by her daughters Brenda Borton (Patrick) of Troy and LyDonna Detrick (Jerry) of Troy; sons John Thompson (Pat) of Huber Heights and Rick Thompson of Troy; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sisters Vanessa Bellamy (Wayne) of Troy and Betty Jo Malone (Jim) of Centerville.

She was preceded in death by husband William Kenneth Thompson on April 14, 2014, grandson Troy Thompson, brother Clifford Blanton (Shirley), and sister Wanda Napier (Elbert).

Jackie was a member of Greenview Tabernacle in Clayton. She was also a member of Troy Eagles Auxiliary #971 for 39 years. Jackie was an active bowler for 38 years and competed with the Women's Bowling Association and was on the county, state, and national bowling boards.

No services will be held at the convenience of the family. Jackie was surrounded by prayers from her loving family during the last couple days of her life.

Memorial donations may be given to the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
