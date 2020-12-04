1/1
James Blair Neth
1967 - 2020
JOLIET, IL — James Blair Neth, age 53, of Joliet Township, IL passed away on November 25, 2020 in his residence. Born on March 5, 1967 in Piqua, Ohio, James was the son of Clarence "Butch" and Betty Joan (Bodey) Neth who survive.

Two sons, Ethan Neth of Troy, OH and Wyatt Neth of Christiansburg, OH, also survive James. He is also survived by a sister, Tammy (Tony) Campbell, Van Wert, OH and nephews Alexander Campbell, Hicksville, OH, Bryce Campbell, Lancaster, PA and other extended family members.

James was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bernie & Mary Neth and his maternal grandparents Charles & Beatrice Bodey.

James was a 1985 graduate of Piqua High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music for Theatre Design & Production. He began his career at Kings Island working on many of the theatrical shows. He also toured with the American Gladiators Live Tour. He was most recently employed by Freeman Audio Visual Solutions doing what he loved to do most.

Graveside funeral services were held at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH is serving the family.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Suber-Shively Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Fletcher, OH 45326
(937) 368-2212
