PIQUA — James G. King, 57, of Piqua, passed away at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Kettering Hospital of Piqua. He was born December 25, 1962 at Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late James R. King and Deanne (Marshall) King of Tipp City.

He married Kimberly (LeVan) King July 10, 2011 in Piqua, and she survives. Other survivors include three children, Tasha King, James King Jr., and Stacey King all of Troy; a brother, Matthew King of Tipp City; two granddaughters, three grandsons, and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric King; and sister-in-law, Wendy King.

Mr. King previously owned his own residential painting business called King Painting. James enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, and also playing cards with friends.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lion's Eye Bank of West Central Ohio, 3309 Office Park Dr., Dayton OH 45439. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.