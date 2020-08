NEW CARLISLE — James "Jim" Lewis Walters, age 68, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in New Carlisle.

Funeral Service will be held Friday at 3pm at Trostel Chapman Dunbar Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Visitation will be held Friday from 1pm until time of service at the funeral home.

Services in care of Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home.