UNION — James Ryland Sweet Jr, age 73, of Union, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Dayton VA Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St, Dayton, OH 45428.

Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton, is in charge of arrangements.