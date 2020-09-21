1/
James William "Bill" Sorrell
PIQUA — James William "Bill" Sorrell, 60, of Piqua, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 in Digos, Philippines following a brief illness.

He was born May 19, 1960 in Jackson County to the late James Sorrell and Carolyn (Johnson) Sorrell Brewer.

Survivors include three sisters, Julie Covault of Titusville, Florida, Jeri (Ralph) Bateman of Piqua, Kelly Baker of Troy; twelve nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by a brother, John Sorrell and a sister Irma "Cissy" Brewer.

Bill was a 1978 graduate of Piqua High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. Following his service to his Country, he worked as a bulldozer operator from which he retired. He then traveled to the Philippines. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting in his spare time.

A private gathering to honor his life will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is assisting his family.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
