TROY — Jane E. Fisher, age 93, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy.

She was born on January 28, 1927 in Vandalia to the late Elvis Benson and Alta Anne (Campbell) Compton.

Jane is survived by her husband of 69 years: John Fisher; two children: Suzanne Fisher of Twinsburg and Joseph Fisher of Troy; three grandchildren: Jason John Fisher, Justin John (Nikki) Fisher and Jenna Leigh Fisher; and two great grandchildren: Shelby Fisher and Lainy Jane Fisher.

Jane obtained an associate degree from Miami Jacobs College.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Troy.

Jane was employed as a stenographer and was a loving homemaker.

Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Garden in Vandalia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.