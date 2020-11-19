PIQUA—Janet L. Polhamus, age 78 of Piqua, formerly of Troy, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab Center. She was born on September 16, 1942 to the late Sylvia M. Duncan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Polhamus, who passed away on April 22, 2011.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Lisa (John) Spruance of Piqua, Deb (Barry) Elliott of Jackson Center, and Vick (John) MacKellar of Piqua; son, John (Jamie) Polhamus of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Janet loved taking care of family, being a housewife, music, and dancing. Most importantly, she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She worked many years in production at Unibraze Corporation.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be held at Casstown Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 322 W Main St Suite B, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.