1/1
Janet L. Polhamus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA—Janet L. Polhamus, age 78 of Piqua, formerly of Troy, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Piqua Health and Rehab Center. She was born on September 16, 1942 to the late Sylvia M. Duncan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Polhamus, who passed away on April 22, 2011.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Lisa (John) Spruance of Piqua, Deb (Barry) Elliott of Jackson Center, and Vick (John) MacKellar of Piqua; son, John (Jamie) Polhamus of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Janet loved taking care of family, being a housewife, music, and dancing. Most importantly, she loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She worked many years in production at Unibraze Corporation.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be held at Casstown Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 322 W Main St Suite B, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved