PIQUA — Janice I. Parrott, age 90 of Piqua, formally of Greenville, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Versailles Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A celebration of Janice's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.