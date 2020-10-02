1/1
Jason Dale Slone
TROY — Jason Dale Slone, 41, of Troy, Ohio passed away unexpectantly on October 1, 2020.

He was born on July 31, 1979, in Troy, Ohio, the son of Janice Johnson Schneider and Roger Dale Slone.

Jason is survived by his mother and step-father: Janice and Jim Schneider; father: Roger Slone; Jason's fiancé: Holly Manning; sister: Angie Powell; brother: Roger Slone, Jr.; his children: Trevor, Quintin, Mekkia and Surina Slone; his beloved Aunt Sherry, Aunt Jean, and Aunt Kim; special cousin: Misty; special friends: Beth Lunce and Megan Miller; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Clyde and Clara Johnson; his beloved Aunt Chris and grandmother: Imogene Thompson; and a very special couple to Jason: Bob and Eleanor (Mom) Imler.

Jason graduated from Sinclair Community College. Jason loved art and creating unique drawings. He was a great cook and worked as a cook for several years. He loved spending time in Tennessee on Dale Hollow Lake.

Jason had a great sense of humor, a kind heart and a wonderful smile. He "got" his mother's jokes when no one else did. We will miss that laugh. Jason knew the Lord Jesus Christ, so we, who die in Christ, will see him again. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, 555 N. Market Street, Troy, Ohio 45373. Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
