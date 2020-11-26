1/1
Jean S. Gilbert
1925 - 2020
PLEASANT HILL—Jean S. Gilbert, age 95, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. She was born May 20, 1925, in Troy, Ohio, to her parents Edward B. & Almeda S. Stout. Jean graduated from Newton High School class of 1943 and graduated from Ashland University with a bachelor's degree in Biology in 1947. She worked as a second grade teacher at Spring Creek Schools in Piqua, a junior high science teacher at Van Cleve Junior High School in Troy, and retired from Newton Schools where she taught fifth grade and remedial reading. She was inducted into Newton Hall of Fame in 2018 and was a member of the Stillwater Community Church, Covington.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Nan M. Gilbert and her parents. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Elizabeth D. Gilbert of Covington, David E. & Linda Gilbert of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Margaret E. Hollon of Pleasant Hill, Daniel L. Gilbert of Tipp City; grandchildren Ryan (Joannah) Honeyman, Amy Honeyman, Amanda Gilbert, Cody (Gabrielle) Hollon, Katie Hamilton, Kyle (Allison) Gilbert; Lillian Hamilton, Jakob Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton, Mollei Gilbert, Norah Gilbert , Nash Gilbert, Emily Tucker, Samuel Goodbody, Reid Honeyman .

Funerals services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, November 30, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill History Center, P O Box 82, Pleasant Hill, Ohio 45359. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com


Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
NOV
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
1 S Main St
Pleasant Hill, OH 45359
(937) 676-2201
