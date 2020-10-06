TROY — Jeffrey Allyn Westfall, age 51, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born on November 22, 1968 in Troy to John Paul Westfall of Troy and Diane (Mitchell) Protos of Palm Bay, FL.

Jeff is survived by his children: Logan and Abigail Westfall; sisters: Alisha (Roger) Marek of Palm Bay, FL and Kara (Domenick) Bellavigna of Greenville, FL; several nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by a baby brother: Douglas Paul Westfall.

Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Miami East High School and continued on to graduate from Bowling Green State University in 1991. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. Jeff had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. Jeff was known for his comedic skills, always bringing laughter to those around him. He also was an amateur meteorologist, keeping everyone abreast of coming weather events. Jeff was also an avid golfer.

Services will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Donations can be made to "Make America Great Again" (MAGA), Trump Make America Great Again Committee, 310 First St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.

