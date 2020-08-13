1/
Jennifer Leanne Bettenshire
TROY — Jennifer Leanne Bettenshire, 37, of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 7 at Premier Health Hospital in Troy, Ohio after a long battle of Crohn's Disease.

She was born August 8, 1983 in Troy, Ohio.

She attended Milton-Union Elementary as well as Troy Christian High School. She completed her master's degree in education at Mount Ida. Jennifer was full of life and made friends with everyone she met.

She enjoyed running, gardening, hiking and spending time with her daughters and some very close friends. She loved the country life and hoped to someday have a farm of her very own.

Jennifer had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way with her laugh and smile. She made an impact on so many lives without even knowing it.

She is survived by two beloved daughters, Caroline and Megan, as well as her parents, Debbie and Christopher and sister Amy, and special dog Gracie.

Jennifer was an organ donor and able to help save the lives of others.

Due to recent restrictions, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donations to Boxer Butts and other Mutts where she adopted Gracie. Boxer Butts & Other Mutts, Inc.,108 Schermerhorn Lane, Arden, NC 28704.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
