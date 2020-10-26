PIQUA — Jenny M. Evans, age 77, of Piqua went home to be with the Lord at 6:26 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Kettering Health Network Piqua.

She was born on October 6, 1943 in High Wycombe, England to the late Richard and Nora (Langly) Reed. On October 6, 1962 in Piqua, she married David M. Evans. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2014.

Jenny is survived by her son: David Evans, Jr. Piqua, OH; daughter and son-in-law: Tracy and Paul Nealis, Piqua; five grandchildren: Brandon Evans, Michael Evans, Dustin Nealis, Elizabeth Nealis, and Katy Gambill; eleven great-grandchildren: Madison Evans, Gracie Evans, Dominick Nealis, Faith Nealis, Ethan Evans, Abby Evans, Lilah Howard, Hudson Nealis, Jaxon Evans, Tylis Haynes, and Maddie Brake; two sisters: Fran Selby, Sidney, OH; Debra Young, Port Jefferson, OH; and her beloved cat, Tiger. She is preceded in death by two sisters: Sue Young and Sharon Bolin; and her cat: Sammy.

Jenny was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. She enjoyed going to flea markets, taking rides with people, and watching her son's band perform. Jenny also enjoyed cookouts and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 AM-1 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.